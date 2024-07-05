dogwifhat Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.94 Billion (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $767.45 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,776 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,775.991026. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.64118384 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 431 active market(s) with $580,546,099.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.