district0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.04 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. district0x has a market cap of $40.04 million and approximately $716,905.11 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x is a blockchain project comprising a network and a token, DNT. The DNT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used within the district0x network. The network is a decentralized platform for creating and operating “districts” or decentralized marketplaces or communities on the Ethereum blockchain. It uses Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries to launch and manage decentralized applications (dApps) as districts. DNT is primarily used for governance within the district0x network. Users stake their DNT to gain voting rights in a district’s decision-making processes, managed by an Aragon-powered decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). District0x was founded by Joe Urgo and Matus Lestan. Urgo’s background in cryptocurrency and trading, along with Lestan’s expertise in software development, shaped the vision and execution of the district0x project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

