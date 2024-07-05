Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.42.

DLR opened at $151.71 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

