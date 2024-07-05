DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €2.18 ($2.34) and last traded at €2.14 ($2.30). Approximately 54,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.10 ($2.25).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €2.04 and its 200-day moving average is €1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

