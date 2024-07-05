Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading Down 2.5%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 30,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.85.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

