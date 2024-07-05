Degen (DEGEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.40 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Degen has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market cap of $68.91 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00534565 USD and is down -19.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $23,106,295.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

