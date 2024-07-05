Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $439.00 at Truist Financial

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $460.00 to $439.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $362.79 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

