DA Davidson Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $75.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.36.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after buying an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Polaris by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 171,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

