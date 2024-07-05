CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $5.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

