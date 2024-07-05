Critical Analysis: Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) versus Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Net Lease Office Properties and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apartment Income REIT 0 8 1 0 2.11

Net Lease Office Properties currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $36.59, indicating a potential downside of 6.38%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $174.96 million 2.12 -$131.75 million N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT $820.04 million 6.91 $635.10 million $4.26 9.17

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT 79.54% 25.86% 10.17%

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Net Lease Office Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.