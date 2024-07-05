Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Crane Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,656. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

