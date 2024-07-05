Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 15,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $339,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 1,522,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,365. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

