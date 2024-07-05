Constellium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the average daily volume of 1,577 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 136,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,891. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

