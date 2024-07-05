Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading Up 0.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 73,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 138,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

