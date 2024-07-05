Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 91,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,684. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

