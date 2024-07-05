Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DaVita by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 138.4% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DaVita by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.47. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

