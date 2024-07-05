Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,224 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.38. 4,470,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,207,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

