Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.29. 255,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,695. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,828 shares in the company, valued at $88,539,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $49,794,081 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

