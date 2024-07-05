Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 934,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 66,097 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 752,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

