Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. 89,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,980. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

