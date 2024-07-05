Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 341,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,763. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.