Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 538,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

