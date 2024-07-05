Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,710 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 197,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

