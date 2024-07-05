Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 296,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,763. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.