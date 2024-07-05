Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $303,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,795. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

