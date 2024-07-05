Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,242. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

