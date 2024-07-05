Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,771 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,472,000 after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. 5,029,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.