Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,074. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

