Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $537.77. 38,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,523. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $552.31 and its 200 day moving average is $587.87. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

