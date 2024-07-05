Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 6.7% in June

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 637,600 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Celularity Stock Performance

Shares of CELU opened at $3.04 on Friday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get Celularity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celularity stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celularity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.