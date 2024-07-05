Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in June

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 52.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $4,904,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. Celestica has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.