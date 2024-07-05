CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

