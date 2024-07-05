Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $370.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.