Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

