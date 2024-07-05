Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £171.92 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £171.92 ($217.46).

On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller acquired 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($215.51).

Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 14.72 ($0.19). 18,884,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.26. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

