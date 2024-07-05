Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £171.92 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £171.92 ($217.46).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller acquired 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($215.51).
Capita Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 14.72 ($0.19). 18,884,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.26. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
