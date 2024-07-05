Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.21.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after buying an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $46,843,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

