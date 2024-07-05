Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $185.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

