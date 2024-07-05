Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57). Approximately 97,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 108,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Calnex Solutions from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 115 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

Calnex Solutions Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.90. The company has a market cap of £41.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.