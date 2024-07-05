Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $341.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $341.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.