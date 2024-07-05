Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
BUR opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.70.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burford Capital
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.