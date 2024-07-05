Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,631,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after buying an additional 262,235 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,327,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 703,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

