Brokers Offer Predictions for 41246 (APO.V)’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for 41246 (APO.V) in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get 41246 (APO.V) alerts:

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.48) by C$0.24.

41246 (APO.V) Stock Performance

41246 (APO.V) Company Profile

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 41246 (APO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 41246 (APO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.