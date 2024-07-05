Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

