Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $7.32

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

