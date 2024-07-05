Brokerages Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT at $32.30

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTRE. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Fortrea stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

