BNP Paribas Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.61.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

