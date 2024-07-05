BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $133,167.60 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,308,605 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

