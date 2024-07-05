Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

