BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $59.54. 1,861,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

