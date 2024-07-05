BetterWealth LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BetterWealth LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,544,000 after acquiring an additional 331,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,099. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

