BetterWealth LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BetterWealth LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 224,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $243.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

